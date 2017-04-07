Two poems…by Lawrence J. Klumas
“Girl with Saxophone” by Katya Gridneva
Saxophone Girl
She sat comfortably cross-legged
On a straightback chair,
Outside the small studio practice room
To avoid the heat
Of the sun’s late afternoon baking rays,
Under a shady jacaranda tree.
Her practice book propped on the tall easel,
Golden saxophone glinting —
With delicate movements of fingers,
Relaxed muscles in her cheeks,
She did not miss a note,
Even after the repetition might
Have tired her mouth.
Her clear relaxed sliding scales
Remained golden true.
A delightful exhibition of
Patience and skill.
_____
The B-side of Life
The A-side of life was to be
the preferred one.
It had all the preparation,
all the work and effort
all the detailed planning,
To make it a success.
The announcements of this selection
Blared with fanfare,
Resounded with media coverage.
It should have succeeded.
But sometimes the alternate B-side,
The one selected with less anticipation,
With a simpler comfort level,
And this choice,
became the bigger
Success in life, became
The most desirable hit.
_____
Lawrence J. Klumas is a retired USAF officer, an engineer, a Viet Nam veteran, and a past Assoc VP Occidental College (Facilities). He has a BS In Business Administration from Eastern Nazarene College, and both a BS and MS in Industrial Engineering from Arizona State University.
He has written poetry since 1958, and continued writing modestly, but, most recently re-immersed himself in writing with a passion. He has been published in Que scais-je, Diocesan Messenger, currently reading at Writers Read in Fallbrook CA. He contributes a weekly poem to the Episcopal newsletter.
He and his wife Janet split their time between Gig Harbor, Washington and Fallbrook CA.