Two jazz poems…by Michael L. Newell

IT WAS ALL ABOUT SAX

when man said the wind man

blowing when does the wind do

its voodoo upon leaf and bud

bloody the morning the storm

warning it is on its way its windy

winding wickedly roaring crack

thunder and snap way paving

the air for torrents for sheets waving

water across a landscape bare of movement

save the inexorable march of water

from hill crest to plains vanishing point

he blew harder his sax pumping sound and air

through the fair lands deluged with storm

with the wicked humor of broken notes rediscovered

in new keys the keys of life the keys of change

the keys to who and what I am you may be

maybe the keys to the kingdom of lusty life

he blew and vanished into the club’s walls

and everyone left storming through the night

storming to the tunes reverberating in their heads

headed for home and a stormy night in a minor key

Tallinn, Estonia, Winter 2003

_____

GETTIN’ DOWN

(after Paolo Burzese)

“He let jazz curl

a french horn around his knees.”

His fingers, drumsticks, were

Buddy Rich, rat-a-tat, Philly Joe Jones, rat-tat-a-tat,

Max Roach, a-tat-a-tat

and his lips, slipped

into cymbals–all soft rhythm,

hissed promises of a night ahead, ah, but

his thoughts–all muted trumpet

and sax, sax, sax—mmm, baby!

Across the room she smiled, her wild

black hair the moan

of a slow trombone–

a two person quintet, they jammed

the night away.

(Previously published in Culture Counter Magazine).

_____

Michael L. Newell is a retired secondary school English/Theatre teacher who currently lives on the south-central Oregon coast. He has had poems recently published in (among other places) Verse-Virtual, Culture Counter, The Iconoclast, Ship of Fools, and Red Eft Review.