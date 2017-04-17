“Space Age Greetings” — a letter to President Trump, from Sun Ra
Sun Ra, 1914 – 1993
_____
Space Age Greetings, President Trump:
I am reaching outwards to you from outer space, the other side of nowhere. (It is a place we both call home).
I come bringing harmony in the face of the planet’s doom, which I predicted long ago, when I lived on Earth.
I believe you are throwing out a certain vibration that may bring about Earth’s doom. When I lived on that planet I once said that “knowledge is laughable when attributed to a human being.” But, I am thinking that under the circumstances, maybe it wouldn’t be such a bad idea for you to acquire some knowledge.
I wrote something once that I believe can apply to you:
“Somebody teach me something new
Somebody as guilty as me
Can’t break this spell.”
Perhaps you can break this spell and change the bad vibes by simply rearranging the way your cabinet sits around you. When I had my band, I would change around the bandstand and move musicians from one place to another and it would change the placement vibrations, because that’s the way the air is. Try it. See what happens.
I hear you operate intuitively, “from the hip.” Like you, a lot of people didn’t understand me. I would follow my intuition, which told me to “do this” or “do that” and I would do it. I learned a lot on Earth doing things through intuition.
But something tells me your intuition could be propped up with a little knowledge – maybe you can get in tune with the universe by learning a little history.
I am enclosing the lyrics to a song I wrote in 1982 called “Nuclear War.” Please print it and fold it up and keep it in your pocket. Carry it with you always. Next time you think it’s a good idea to provoke a nuclear-armed nation, please take this out and read it. Repeat over and over and over, “Nuclear War. It’s a Motherfucka. Don’t You Know?”
Thank you.
Space Age Greetings from Sun Ra
p.s.
In some far off place, many light years in space, I’ll build a world of abstract dreams, and wait for you.
_____
Nuclear War
Nuclear War
They’re talkin’ about
Nuclear War
Nuclear War
Nuclear War
They’re talkin’ about
Nuclear War
It’s a motherfucka
Don’t you know?
They’re talkin’ about
Nuclear War
They’re talkin’ about
Nuclear War
It’s a motherfucka
Don’t you know?
It’s a motherfucka
Don’t you know?
If they push that button
Your ass got to go.
It’s a motherfucka
Don’t you know?
If they push that button
Your ass got to go.
They’re talkin’ about
Nuclear War
They’re talkin’ about
Nuclear War
If they push that button
Your ass got to go.
They’re talkin’ about
This Nuclear War
They’re talkin’ about
Nuclear War
If they push that button
Your ass got to go.
If they push that button
Your ass got to go.
Gonna blast you
So high in the sky
Gonna blast you
So high in the sky
You can kiss your ass goodbye
You can kiss your ass goodbye
You can kiss your ass goodbye
If they push that button
If they push that button
Gonna blast your ass
So high in the sky
You can kiss your ass
Goodbye goodbye
You can kiss your ass
Goodbye goodbye
You can kiss your ass
Goodbye goodbye
If they push that button
If they push that button
If they push that button
If they push that button
You can kiss your ass
Goodbye goodbye
Kiss your ass
Goodbye goodbye
They’re talking about
Nuclear war
They’re talking about
Nuclear war
Radiation
Mutation
Radiation
Mutation
Radiation
Mutation
Fire
Fire
Hydrogen bombs
Atomic bombs
Kiss your ass
Goodbye goodbye
If they push that button
If they push that button
It’s a motherfucka!
Don’t you know?!
It’s a motherfucka!
Don’t you know?!
If they push that button
If they push that button
Your ass got to go
Your ass got to go
It’s a motherfucka!
Don’t you know?
It’s a motherfucka!
Don’t you know?
Tell them ‘bout it, Tyrone
It’s a motherfucker
Don’t you know?
It’s a motherfucker
Don’t you know?
If they push that button
Your ass got to go!
What’cha gonna do?
Without your ass?
What’cha gonna do?
Without your ass?
If they push that button
Your ass got to go!
Oh, what’cha gonna do?
Without your ass?
Oh, what’cha gonna do?
Without your ass?
If they push that button
If they push that button
You can kiss your ass
Goodbye goodbye
You can kiss your ass
Goodbye goodbye
They’re talking about
Nuclear war!
Talkin’ about
Nuclear war
Mutations!
Radiation!
Mutations
Radiation
If they push that button
If they push that button
Radiation
Makes mutations
Makes radiations
Makes mutations
Theyre talkin’ about
Nuclear war
Talking about
Nuclear war
Fire!
Melting!
People!!
Buildings!
Burnt grass!
If they push that button
If they push that button
It’s gonna blast you so high
Up in the sky
You can kiss your ass
Goodbye
Farewell
Goodbye ass
It’s a motherfucka
Don’t you know?!
It’s a motherfucka
Don’t you know?!
If they push that button
If they push that button
If they push it?
Kiss your ass goodbye.
_____
“Nuclear War”
1971 interview with Sun Ra (the source of much of the content within the “letter”)