“Space Age Greetings” — a letter to President Trump, from Sun Ra

Sun Ra, 1914 – 1993

_____

Space Age Greetings, President Trump:

I am reaching outwards to you from outer space, the other side of nowhere. (It is a place we both call home).

I come bringing harmony in the face of the planet’s doom, which I predicted long ago, when I lived on Earth.

I believe you are throwing out a certain vibration that may bring about Earth’s doom. When I lived on that planet I once said that “knowledge is laughable when attributed to a human being.” But, I am thinking that under the circumstances, maybe it wouldn’t be such a bad idea for you to acquire some knowledge.

I wrote something once that I believe can apply to you:

“Somebody teach me something new

Somebody as guilty as me

Can’t break this spell.”

Perhaps you can break this spell and change the bad vibes by simply rearranging the way your cabinet sits around you. When I had my band, I would change around the bandstand and move musicians from one place to another and it would change the placement vibrations, because that’s the way the air is. Try it. See what happens.

I hear you operate intuitively, “from the hip.” Like you, a lot of people didn’t understand me. I would follow my intuition, which told me to “do this” or “do that” and I would do it. I learned a lot on Earth doing things through intuition.

But something tells me your intuition could be propped up with a little knowledge – maybe you can get in tune with the universe by learning a little history.

I am enclosing the lyrics to a song I wrote in 1982 called “Nuclear War.” Please print it and fold it up and keep it in your pocket. Carry it with you always. Next time you think it’s a good idea to provoke a nuclear-armed nation, please take this out and read it. Repeat over and over and over, “Nuclear War. It’s a Motherfucka. Don’t You Know?”

Thank you.

Space Age Greetings from Sun Ra

p.s.

In some far off place, many light years in space, I’ll build a world of abstract dreams, and wait for you.

_____

Nuclear War

Nuclear War

They’re talkin’ about

Nuclear War

Nuclear War

Nuclear War

They’re talkin’ about

Nuclear War

It’s a motherfucka

Don’t you know?

They’re talkin’ about

Nuclear War

They’re talkin’ about

Nuclear War

It’s a motherfucka

Don’t you know?

It’s a motherfucka

Don’t you know?

If they push that button

Your ass got to go.

It’s a motherfucka

Don’t you know?

If they push that button

Your ass got to go.

They’re talkin’ about

Nuclear War

They’re talkin’ about

Nuclear War

If they push that button

Your ass got to go.

They’re talkin’ about

This Nuclear War

They’re talkin’ about

Nuclear War

If they push that button

Your ass got to go.

If they push that button

Your ass got to go.

Gonna blast you

So high in the sky

Gonna blast you

So high in the sky

You can kiss your ass goodbye

You can kiss your ass goodbye

You can kiss your ass goodbye

If they push that button

If they push that button

Gonna blast your ass

So high in the sky

You can kiss your ass

Goodbye goodbye

You can kiss your ass

Goodbye goodbye

You can kiss your ass

Goodbye goodbye

If they push that button

If they push that button

If they push that button

If they push that button

You can kiss your ass

Goodbye goodbye

Kiss your ass

Goodbye goodbye

They’re talking about

Nuclear war

They’re talking about

Nuclear war

Radiation

Mutation

Radiation

Mutation

Radiation

Mutation

Fire

Fire

Hydrogen bombs

Atomic bombs

Kiss your ass

Goodbye goodbye

If they push that button

If they push that button

It’s a motherfucka!

Don’t you know?!

It’s a motherfucka!

Don’t you know?!

If they push that button

If they push that button

Your ass got to go

Your ass got to go

It’s a motherfucka!

Don’t you know?

It’s a motherfucka!

Don’t you know?

Tell them ‘bout it, Tyrone

It’s a motherfucker

Don’t you know?

It’s a motherfucker

Don’t you know?

If they push that button

Your ass got to go!

What’cha gonna do?

Without your ass?

What’cha gonna do?

Without your ass?

If they push that button

Your ass got to go!

Oh, what’cha gonna do?

Without your ass?

Oh, what’cha gonna do?

Without your ass?

If they push that button

If they push that button

You can kiss your ass

Goodbye goodbye

You can kiss your ass

Goodbye goodbye

They’re talking about

Nuclear war!

Talkin’ about

Nuclear war

Mutations!

Radiation!

Mutations

Radiation

If they push that button

If they push that button

Radiation

Makes mutations

Makes radiations

Makes mutations

Theyre talkin’ about

Nuclear war

Talking about

Nuclear war

Fire!

Melting!

People!!

Buildings!

Burnt grass!

If they push that button

If they push that button

It’s gonna blast you so high

Up in the sky

You can kiss your ass

Goodbye

Farewell

Goodbye ass

It’s a motherfucka

Don’t you know?!

It’s a motherfucka

Don’t you know?!

If they push that button

If they push that button

If they push it?

Kiss your ass goodbye.

_____

“Nuclear War”

1971 interview with Sun Ra (the source of much of the content within the “letter”)