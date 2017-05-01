Ron Carter, Stanley Clarke and Russell Malone — Five photos by John McCluskey

Ron Carter, Stanley Clarke and Russell Malone

Blue Note; New York; April, 2017

Photos by John McCluskey

_____

“I have stylized the photos to accentuate the mood and energy of the performance, in particular to feature Ron, ironically in both subdued and bold images, which characterized his presence and hold on the audience.”

_____

“Young and Gifted and Little Girl Blue” — a poem (for Nina Simone) by John McCluskey

“Chet Baker Sang,” a poem by John McCluskey

*

John McCluskey works in the IT industry and lives in Connecticut with his family. He has had poetry, short fiction, and photography published in various literary journals and anthologies including Quill & Parchment, The Red Booth Review, Inkwell, Lullwater Review, The Dirty Goat, The Griffin, One For The Road, and Cradle Songs: an Anthology of Poems on Motherhood (2013 International Book Award winner and one of 4 finalists for the NIEA). John’s poem “My Gray Child” from Cradle Songs was nominated for a Pushcart Prize and read at a poetry reading in Taos, New Mexico by actor Tony Huston

_____