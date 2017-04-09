“Jazz is Dying” — the state of jazz in LA

The April 5 edition of LA Weekly features a report on the closing of many Southern California jazz clubs and institutions, despite, writes Tom Meek, “the breakout of Kamasi Washington and the West Coast Get Down to a worldwide audience, and the award-winning film La La Land, which prominently featured Los Angeles jazz and provided work both on camera and off for dozens of area jazz musicians….[which] have all helped give L.A. jazz more recognition than it’s received in decades.” To read Tom Meek’s piece, click here.

