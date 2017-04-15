Beyond “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised”

Gil Scott-Heron

So begin the lyrics to Gil Scott-Heron’s most famous poem set to music, “The Revolution Will Not be Televised.” The original version of this song – recorded and released in 1970 on Bob Thiele’s Flying Dutchman label – had Gil accompanied by bongos and congas only. In 1971, a new and subsequently more popular version was recorded – which included a full band – and released on Pieces of a Man, Scott-Heron’s most accomplished album.

“Revolution” has since become an anthem of sorts, and so relevant that it was used in the opening theme of this year’s season of the popular TV series Homeland (which concluded April 9). Gil’s poetry lent a powerful, urgent and timely message to the show’s storyline.

In his posthumously released 2012 memoir The Last Holiday, Scott-Heron wrote that “the new version [of ‘Revolution’] that emerged…tended to be the focus of talk about the album, Pieces of a Man.” But by making this song the focus, “people…overlooked what the hell the whole album said. We didn’t just do one tune and let it stand, we did albums and ideas, and all of those ideas were significant to us at the time we were working on them.”

Among the other songs on Pieces were the tribute to Billie Holiday and John Coltrane “Lady Day and John Coltrane,” the optimistic “Save the Children” and “I Think I’ll Call it Morning,” and the album’s first “A” side single, “Home is Where the Hatred Is.”

Esther Phillips “One of the main ideas behind recording our songs was to get them out there for other people to hear and cover,” Scott-Heron wrote. “That plan started to work immediately, when Esther Phillips covered ‘Home is Where the Hatred Is.’” The song is Gil’s somber outlook on his neighborhood and wrenching drug-addicted despair, something that Phillips, given her own history with drugs, could relate to. Her version – released on Creed Taylor’s Kudu Records, became a Grammy-nominated R & B hit in 1972. (Aretha Franklin won the Grammy, but it is reported that she presented the trophy to Phillips, saying she should have won it instead of her).

“’Home is Where the Hatred Is’” seemed to run parallel to Esther’s own life, since she had openly overcome a serious drug problem. So the heroin thing was something she could communicate with in terms of a song, and to this day, I’m desperately proud of the way she performed the song,” Scott-Heron wrote. Some 45 years after its release, Ms. Phillips’ anguish with her addiction remains clear and artistically and culturally relevant, laid bare in her distinctive connection to Gil’s lyrics. “[She] brought [the song] to life, and that’s a helluva thing for a writer to be able to hear in one of his songs.”

Lyrics to “Home is Where the Hatred Is” by Gil Scott-Heron

A junkie walking through the twilight

I’m on my way home

I left three days ago, but no one seems to know I’m gone

Home is where the hatred is

Home is filled with pain and it,

Might not be such a bad idea if I never, never went home again Stand as far away from me as you can and ask me why

Hang on to your rosary beads

Close your eyes to watch me die

You keep saying, kick it, quit it, kick it, quit it

God, but did you ever try

To turn your sick soul inside out

So that the world, so that the world

Can watch you die

Home is where I live inside my white powder dreams

Home was once an empty vacuum that’s filled now with my silent screams

Home is where the needle marks

Try to heal my broken heart

And it might not be such a bad idea if I never, if I never went home again

Home again

Home again

Home again

Kick it, quit it

Kick it, quit it

Kick it, quit it

Kick it, can’t go home again

Lyrics to “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” by Gil Scott-Heron

You will not be able to stay home, brother

You will not be able to plug in, turn on and drop out

You will not be able to lose yourself on skag and skip

Skip out for beer during commercials

Because the revolution will not be televised

The revolution will not be televised

The revolution will not be brought to you by Xerox

In 4 parts without commercial interruption

The revolution will not show you pictures of Nixon

Blowing a bugle and leading a charge by John Mitchell

General Abrams and Spiro Agnew to eat

Hog maws confiscated from a Harlem sanctuary

The revolution will not be televised

The revolution will be brought to you by the Schaefer Award Theatre and

will not star Natalie Wood and Steve McQueen or Bullwinkle and Julia

The revolution will not give your mouth sex appeal

The revolution will not get rid of the nubs

The revolution will not make you look five pounds

Thinner, because The revolution will not be televised, Brother

There will be no pictures of you and Willie Mays

Pushing that cart down the block on the dead run

Or trying to slide that color television into a stolen ambulance

NBC will not predict the winner at 8:32or the count from 29 districts

The revolution will not be televised

There will be no pictures of pigs shooting down

Brothers in the instant replay

There will be no pictures of young being

Run out of Harlem on a rail with a brand new process

There will be no slow motion or still life of

Roy Wilkens strolling through Watts in a red, black and

Green liberation jumpsuit that he had been saving

For just the right occasion

Green Acres, The Beverly Hillbillies, and

Hooterville Junction will no longer be so damned relevant

and Women will not care if Dick finally gets down with

Jane on Search for Tomorrow because Black people

will be in the street looking for a brighter day

The revolution will not be televised

There will be no highlights on the eleven o’clock News

and no pictures of hairy armed women Liberationists and

Jackie Onassis blowing her nose

The theme song will not be written by Jim Webb, Francis Scott Key

nor sung by Glen Campbell, Tom Jones, Johnny Cash

Englebert Humperdink, or the Rare Earth

The revolution will not be televised

The revolution will not be right back after a message

About a whitetornado, white lightning, or white people

You will not have to worry about a germ on your Bedroom

a tiger in your tank, or the giant in your toilet bowl

The revolution will not go better with Coke

The revolution will not fight the germs that cause bad breath

The revolution WILL put you in the driver’s seat

The revolution will not be televised

WILL not be televised, WILL NOT BE TELEVISED

The revolution will be no re-run brothers

The revolution will be live

Esther Phillips sings “Home is Where the Hatred Is”

Gil Scott-Heron sings “Home is Where the Hatred Is”

“The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” — original version

“The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” — full band version