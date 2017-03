photo by Christian Hansen for the Village Voice

Impresario George Wein was among the attendees at Nat Hentoff’s memorial

_____

Nat Hentoff’s memorial service was held at St. Peter’s Church in New York on Friday, February 24. Aidan Lee reported on the service for the Jazz Journalists Association, and the Village Voice — a longtime employer of Hentoff — provided an extensive photographic account of the day’s events.

