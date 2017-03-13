“Meditation While Listening to Some Latin Jazz” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

“Latin Jazz,” by Debra Hurd

MEDITATION WHILE LISTENING TO SOME LATIN JAZZ

swing swagger and sway

she bop she bop drift those feet

first one way then another

swirl round and round and back again

light up the floor fly up above

the chandeliers up where the music

wanders on its way into memory

where music’s invention of time

is lost refound soars on imagination’s

wings into memory’s timeless space

where all is now and all is lost and all

is gained and all the costs of living

are stored in a personal inventory open

only to the self shuffling through life

down a long constantly shifting path

adrift toward whatever awaits

and meantime we dance to all the music

life creates one hopeful despairing

daring step after another as we laugh

cry sing and stutter step through

our winding spiraling days

_____

Michael L. Newell is a retired secondary school English/Theatre teacher who currently lives on the south-central Oregon coast. He has had poems recently published in (among other places) Verse-Virtual, Culture Counter, The Iconoclast, Ship of Fools, and Red Eft Review.