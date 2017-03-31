FRESH HIGHWAYS

Someone in the back of my

VW bus said it would be good to

turn our rock & roll band

into a jazz trio.

I turned off the radio. Complete

silence except for

the whistle of wheat as we swept

through Nebraska

Then Pete said that he could do

drums & trumpet;

Sid mumbled that he knew bass

A dark pink sky broke over

Wyoming as

we drank our coffee in Idaho

I picked up a spoon & clicked it

against a cup &

someone struck the counter with a

fork.

Pete pounded his skinny knees &

produced drum-like rhythms

Excitement was abundant as we

re-charted our course

down into The Mississippi Valley

_____

Mike Faran lives in Ventura, Ca. as a retired lobster trap builder. He is the author of We Go To A Fire (Penury Press) and is a Pushcart Prize nominee. His work has been published in Atlanta Review, Rattle, The Haight Ashbury Literary Journal, and Slant.