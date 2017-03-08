“For Al Jarreau” — a poem by Erren Kelly
Al Jarreau, 1940 – 2017
For Al Jarreau
Thank you
For showing me
That black comes in
All shades
That being corny can
Be cool
That even nerdy can be
Hip
That eccentricity can
Be sexy
I want to spice my red bean
With your scat singing
Any man who can wear a
Pink and blue sweater
Is tougher than the hardest
Man in South L.A.
_____
Erren Geraud Kelly is a two-time Pushcart nominated poet. His poems have appeared in dozens of print and online publications in the United States, Canada and all over the world. He is the author of the book, Disturbing The Peace, from Night Ballet Press. Kelly received his B.A. in English-Creative Writing from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. He lives in Los Angeles.
_____