“For Al Jarreau” — a poem by Erren Kelly

Al Jarreau, 1940 – 2017

For Al Jarreau

Thank you

For showing me

That black comes in

All shades

That being corny can

Be cool

That even nerdy can be

Hip

That eccentricity can

Be sexy

I want to spice my red bean

With your scat singing

Any man who can wear a

Pink and blue sweater

Is tougher than the hardest

Man in South L.A.

_____

Erren Geraud Kelly is a two-time Pushcart nominated poet. His poems have appeared in dozens of print and online publications in the United States, Canada and all over the world. He is the author of the book, Disturbing The Peace, from Night Ballet Press. Kelly received his B.A. in English-Creative Writing from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. He lives in Los Angeles.

_____