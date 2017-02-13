“Storm Warning” – a poem by Michael L. Newell

STORM WARNING

Wind-swept sheets of rain, notes

gusting from Oscar Peterson’s fingers, grounded,

soaked up by rock-steady Ray Brown, the night’s pulse,

and the swaying, whispering bushes—brushes

in Ed Thigpen’s hands, thunder rumbles miles off,

a drumroll beneath the music’s surface.

No weather report, this, it is a front

moving through, leaving everyone and

everything changed.

_____

Michael L. Newell is a retired secondary school English/Theatre teacher who currently lives on the south-central Oregon coast. He has had poems recently published in (among other places) Verse-Virtual, Culture Counter, The Iconoclast, Ship of Fools, and Red Eft Review.