Art by a 4th grade student in Portland, Oregon

Many thanks to Doug Ramsey, honored jazz journalist and publisher of the blog Rifftides, who during his visit to Portland to cover the PDX Jazz Festival, took the time to meet with me and learn about the “Jazz in the Schools” program we instituted at PDX Jazz. You can read his report by clicking here, and you can read more information about the program by clicking here.

Here is some of the winning art, as determined by a panel of 85 judges (made up of Portland community artists, musicians, business leaders, educators)

4th grader

1st grader

Middle School

Middle School

High School

High School

To view a large sampling of the art created by more than 1,500 Portland students who participated in the program, click here.