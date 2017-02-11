Literature » Poetry

“Bob Had Left Town & All That Jazz” – a poem by Mike Faran

| No comments

 

 

Bob Had Left Town & All That Jazz

 

She didn’t want to drink
anymore
so we walked hand-in-hand
half-way home before

it dawned on us that we had
a car
parked behind the bar

We bought it just that day  –
something we
had been saving like mad for

A 1953 Dodge coupe with
only a few nicks & dents

But neither of us knew how to
work a stick &
Bob had left town

so we continued to walk home

We made love to the 
four jazz records that we owned
outright    
    
Neither one of us thought about
that car again &
Bob never did return from
‘Orleans

 

 

Mike Faran lives in Ventura, Ca. as a retired lobster trap builder. He is the author of We Go To A Fire (Penury Press) and is a Pushcart Prize nominee. His work has been published in Atlanta Review, Rattle, The Haight Ashbury Literary Journal, and Slant.

 

 

 