“Bob Had Left Town & All That Jazz” – a poem by Mike Faran
Bob Had Left Town & All That Jazz
She didn’t want to drink
anymore
so we walked hand-in-hand
half-way home before
it dawned on us that we had
a car
parked behind the bar
We bought it just that day –
something we
had been saving like mad for
A 1953 Dodge coupe with
only a few nicks & dents
But neither of us knew how to
work a stick &
Bob had left town
so we continued to walk home
We made love to the
four jazz records that we owned
outright
Neither one of us thought about
that car again &
Bob never did return from
‘Orleans
_____
Mike Faran lives in Ventura, Ca. as a retired lobster trap builder. He is the author of We Go To A Fire (Penury Press) and is a Pushcart Prize nominee. His work has been published in Atlanta Review, Rattle, The Haight Ashbury Literary Journal, and Slant.