“Bob Had Left Town & All That Jazz” – a poem by Mike Faran

Bob Had Left Town & All That Jazz

She didn’t want to drink

anymore

so we walked hand-in-hand

half-way home before

it dawned on us that we had

a car

parked behind the bar

We bought it just that day –

something we

had been saving like mad for

A 1953 Dodge coupe with

only a few nicks & dents

But neither of us knew how to

work a stick &

Bob had left town

so we continued to walk home

We made love to the

four jazz records that we owned

outright



Neither one of us thought about

that car again &

Bob never did return from

‘Orleans

_____

Mike Faran lives in Ventura, Ca. as a retired lobster trap builder. He is the author of We Go To A Fire (Penury Press) and is a Pushcart Prize nominee. His work has been published in Atlanta Review, Rattle, The Haight Ashbury Literary Journal, and Slant.