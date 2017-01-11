“Time and Time Again” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

“Old Trumpet On American Flag,” by Garry Gay

TIME AND TIME AGAIN

a leaf flutters rises and glides

to its rest a blues note

in autumn as a slow rain falls

at the end of a windy day

and a scattering of distant

voices creates ragged

harmonies not unlike

a ragtime band wailing

in a marching funeral

sing hallelujah hallelujah

my brothers and sisters all

and let loose a fervent goodbye

_____

Michael L. Newell is a retired secondary school English/Theatre teacher who currently lives on the south-central Oregon coast. He has had poems recently published in (among other places) Verse-Virtual, Culture Counter, The Iconoclast, Ship of Fools, and Red Eft Review.

