Deadline for entry in 44th Short Fiction Contest is January 31

Heads up to all interested short fiction writers…The deadline for submitting your story for consideration in our 44th Short Fiction Contest is January 31. Contest details are found here.

Here is a sampling of winning stories…

“Mute,” by Mary Jo Marcellus Wise

“Playing for Tips,” by Michael Bennet

“Bumps Out Then Bumps Back,” by Trudy Carpenter

“The Blues Museum,” by Jay Franzel

“Offkey,” by Kate Robinson

“Homage,” by Kenneth Levine

“Fever,” by Yvonne McBride

“Mystery in C Minor,” by Bruce Golden

“Maybe Marrying Margaret,” by Jocelyn Crowley

“Anacostia,” by Qevin Oji

“Inheritance,” by Diana Spechler

“The Improvisational Distance,” by J.A. Reynolds

_____

Toni Morrison talks about writing

