Deadline for entry in 44th Short Fiction Contest is January 31

Heads up to all interested short fiction writers…The deadline for submitting your story for consideration in our 44th Short Fiction Contest is January 31. Contest details are found here.

 

Here is a sampling of winning stories…

 

Mute,” by  Mary Jo Marcellus Wise

Playing for Tips,” by Michael Bennet

Bumps Out Then Bumps Back,” by Trudy Carpenter

The Blues Museum,” by Jay Franzel

Offkey,” by Kate Robinson

Homage,” by Kenneth Levine

Fever,” by Yvonne McBride

Mystery in C Minor,” by Bruce Golden

Maybe Marrying Margaret,” by Jocelyn Crowley

Anacostia,” by Qevin Oji

Inheritance,” by Diana Spechler

The Improvisational Distance,” by J.A. Reynolds

 

 

Toni Morrison talks about writing

 

 

 

