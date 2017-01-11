“Time and Time Again” — a poem by Michael L. Newell
“Old Trumpet On American Flag,” by Garry Gay
TIME AND TIME AGAIN
a leaf flutters rises and glides
to its rest a blues note
in autumn as a slow rain falls
at the end of a windy day
and a scattering of distant
voices creates ragged
harmonies not unlike
a ragtime band wailing
in a marching funeral
sing hallelujah hallelujah
my brothers and sisters all
and let loose a fervent goodbye
_____
Michael L. Newell is a retired secondary school English/Theatre teacher who currently lives on the south-central Oregon coast. He has had poems recently published in (among other places) Verse-Virtual, Culture Counter, The Iconoclast, Ship of Fools, and Red Eft Review.
Save