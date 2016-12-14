Two poems by Lawrence J. Klumas

Chris Connor

_____

Flowers

Where have all the flowers gone?

Have I been asleep?

Gone

The brilliant yellow sunshine crispness of

June Christy….

The seductive red rouge intimacy of

Jeri Southern…

The smooth rich rose caress of

Julie London…

Varieties no longer.

Have I been dozing?

Retired

The subtle tinged black deep maroon smolder of

Peggy Lee…

The crisp clean white focus of

Anita O’Day…

The tightly scaled variegated antics of

Annie Ross

Unseen… out of sight.

The original bright orange phrasings of

Chris Connor…

It is too late to appreciate

These flowers

today?

*

Ballad in a Sad Cafe



You can not go

to the Sad Cafe

alone.

You must go with a friend.

You must leave alone.

You will leave alone.

While you are there

The ballad

will hurt you.

It will

rasp across

your soft

vulnerabilities

and you will bleed.

Then you will know

you have been

to the Sad Cafe.

You will know.



I have been there.

_____

Lawrence J. Klumas is a retired USAF officer, an engineer, a Viet Nam veteran, and a past Assoc VP Occidental College (Facilities). He has a BS In Business Administration from Eastern Nazarene College, and both a BS and MS in Industrial Engineering from Arizona State University.

He has written poetry since 1958, and continued writing modestly, but, most recently re-immersed himself in writing with a passion. He has been published in Que scais-je, Diocesan Messenger, currently reading at Writers Read in Fallbrook CA. He contributes a weekly poem to the Episcopal newsletter.

He and his wife Janet split their time between Gig Harbor, Washington and Fallbrook CA.