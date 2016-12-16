“Rich at 100” — a poem by Michael Keshigian

RICH AT 100

At the abandoned jazz club,

where I once debuted,

only spiders and rodents

reside behind the acoustical panels

that once resonated my dreams.

I see my distorted image

reflected upon the scarred ride cymbal

of a headless drum set

and feel like an intruder,

disrupting a Buddy Rich riff

when he performed here

a few decades ago,

recruiting my talent

from the nearby jazz school,

adding saxophone colors

to the buried sounds

within your walls,

tucked in your corners

when we precipitated his fury

toward a toe-tapping,

leg swaying percussive jaunt

absconded from an alternate dimension.

I walk this stage,

straining to hear those precious timbres

the recent days have begun to obscure,

solos the rain of years

are washing away,

lost licks recreated indiscernibly

through the pursed lips

of my fatigued embouchure,

sliding my fingernail

across the mangled cymbal,

hoping Buddy’s ghost will play.

_____

Michael Keshigian’s eleventh poetry collection, Inexplicable was released in November, 2016 by Black Poppy Review. Other published books and chapbooks: Beyond, Dark Edges, Eagle’s Perch, Wildflowers, Jazz Face, Warm Summer Memories, Silent Poems, Seeking Solace, Dwindling Knight, Translucent View. Published in numerous national and international journals, he is a 6- time Pushcart Prize and 2-time Best Of The Net nominee. His poetry cycle, Lunar Images, set for Clarinet, Piano, Narrator, was premiered at Del Mar College in Texas. Subsequent performances occurred in Boston (Berklee College) and Moleto, Italy. Winter Moon, a poem set for Soprano and Piano, premiered in Boston.(michaelkeshigian.com).

