“Living the Blues” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

LIVING THE BLUES

Her voice shredded, turned to gravel

by cigarettes and whiskey, she navigates

grocery aisles and checkout lines

as sotto voce she sings old songs

both jazz and country. People stare

in amazement as her ruined voice

elicits tears from listening bystanders.

In her living room she croons with records

of Billie Holiday, Peggy Lee, and Patsy Cline.

If you ask her, she will tell you that she used

to sing in bars and an occasional night club,

but no one will hire her any more

because she got into too damned many fights

with customers, bartenders, and piano players.

Damn the booze she will mutter, but then

she’ll tell any listener that she loves whiskey

better than any man, any place, anything

except music. And she will launch into

an old blues tune from the thirties

and slow dance round the room, glass

in hand, oblivious to one and all.

_____

Michael L. Newell is a retired secondary school English/Theatre teacher who currently lives on the south-central Oregon coast. He has had poems recently published in (among other places) Verse-Virtual, Culture Counter, The Iconoclast, Ship of Fools, and Red Eft Review.

Save

Save