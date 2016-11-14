“At Seventy: Some Kind, of a Sonnet” — a poem by Alan Yount

“Double Bass,” by Bogdan Zagan

AT SEVENTY : SOME KIND, OF A SONNET

after playing, my upright

kay bass, my fingers

still loving, the birds eye maple

neck & strings:

my left arm

hurt the next day.

after playing my old

selmer paris trumpet

just like the one

louis armstrong played:

my lungs also hurt, the next day,

just like it’s almost predictable.

the music … is also there … however …

of still playing, just to protect you, for being alive

Alan Yount lives on the north bank of the Missouri River, just south of Columbia, Missouri, and has taken poetic inspiration from boating and floating the river for many years. His poems have been published in a variety of publications, including Palo Alto Review, Roanoke Review, Spring…the Journal of E.E. Cummings Society, Apostrophe Magazine, Columbia College Journal of the Literary Arts, Modern Haiku, Pegasus Review, and Tidepool Magazine. Alan also plays jazz trumpet, and has led his own dance band. He is a direct descendant of the famous frontiersman, Daniel Boone.