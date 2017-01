Frankie Techemacher

_____

This trumpeter was in the 1932 car accident that took the life of famed saxophonist Frankie Techemacher, and is best remembered for his work with Eddie Condon’s bands. Who was he?

Jimmmy McPartland

Wingy Manone

Wild Bill Davison

Sharkey Bonano

Al Hirt

Ruby Braff

Muggsy Spanier

Go to the next page for the answer!